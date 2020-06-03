A corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Rivers State, identified as Atiye Florence Aduke, has slumped and died.

The entire 2019 Batch C, Stream 2, Corps members in Rivers State, have been thrown into deep mourning after one of their own, Atiye Florence Aduke, lost her life on Saturday, May 30th, 2020.

According to reports, Miss Aduke slumped and hit her head against a wall in her house on Wednesday, 27th May 2020. She was quickly rushed to the hospital but efforts to save her life proved abortive.

Sharing the painful news on Facebook, a relative, Atiye Olawale, wrote;

“Painful exit, Atiye Florence Aduke u told me that I should come and visit you once u come back from Port Harcourt to Lagos of which i make move🚐, before getting there, u call📞 me on my way that “Bros Wale” don’t bother yourself ‘I will be fine’ but greet🙋 our mother for me till I come back from my journey. Not knowing that u are saying your last word.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

