According to the reports, the Federal Government on Monday relaxed the restrictions on religious centres in the country.

The restrictions were put in place as part of the measures to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

This was announced by Chairman of the presidential task force on covid19 Boss Mustapha, the Guardian reports.

“Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and Protocols agreed by State Governments,” he said.

“Managed access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission,” he said.

