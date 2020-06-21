Nigerian artiste and song writer, Adekunle Kosoko better known as Adekunle Gold has joined numerous fathers across the world to celebrate Father’s Day today June 21.

Adekunle Gold in a statement via his Twitter handle disclosed it as the best feeling ever.

He wrote, ”First Father’s Day. Best feeling ever.”

First Father's Day. Best feeling ever. ❤️ — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) June 21, 2020

Recall that Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi welcomed their first child on the 30th of May 2020.

Expressing how he felt before and after the baby girl name Adejare was born, Adekunle Gold revealed that it was a moment he would forever cherish all his life.

“And even though I have sad feelings throughout the day about the crisis outside, when I am with my baby, it’s pure unadulterated joy. I cried so much when Adejare came out. I cried when I first held her. I can’t lie, I still stare at her and shed a few more. Lol” Gold partly stated to his dedicated fans

