Reality TV star, Diane Russet has revealed that co-star, Frodd would make a fine husband to any woman who ends up marrying him.
According to her, the lady that will marry him will enjoy.
“Frood is a sweetheart, and the lady that will marry him will sha enjoy.” she tweeted.
Diane made this known on her Insta story when Frodd stopped by at her crib to drop her a bowl of peppersoup
Watch the video below:
Recall that during the ‘Pepper Dem’ season of BBNaija, Diane was evicted following a surprise eviction which had Frodd send her packing.
Biggie had in a twist handed Frodd the ultimate veto power pick a coin with either Omashola or Diane’s name on it in a sack.
Frodd picked Diane’s name which had her evicted from the reality show.
