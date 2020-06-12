Reality TV star, Diane Russet has revealed that co-star, Frodd would make a fine husband to any woman who ends up marrying him.

According to her, the lady that will marry him will enjoy.

“Frood is a sweetheart, and the lady that will marry him will sha enjoy.” she tweeted.

Diane made this known on her Insta story when Frodd stopped by at her crib to drop her a bowl of peppersoup

Watch the video below:

Recall that during the ‘Pepper Dem’ season of BBNaija, Diane was evicted following a surprise eviction which had Frodd send her packing.

Biggie had in a twist handed Frodd the ultimate veto power pick a coin with either Omashola or Diane’s name on it in a sack.

Frodd picked Diane’s name which had her evicted from the reality show.

HOT NOW