According to the reports, the UK-based daughter of popular Fuji veteran singer, Alhaji Abass Akande, better known as Obesere, Susan Akande was delivered of a bouncing baby boy in the early hours of Wednesday June 24, 2020, in the United Kingdom.

The report disclosed that the good news was received by Obesere who is presently in Nigeria as he confirmed the good news via a telephone call, Vanguard report.

“I am very happy to have received such good news this morning from the United Kingdom. I thank God for her life and her husband, and that of the baby. I already gave the baby a name but I won’t reveal it now,” he said.

