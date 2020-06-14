The NET Honours is a people’s choice award that puts the spotlight on people, events, and moments that have shaped the year in review.
The awards are people and data-driven, as the nominees and winners for each category are sourced by analysing audience engagement and search trends on the Netng and sister platforms – Neusroom, 234Star, and Orin.
Below is a comprehensive list of all NET Honours winners
NET Honours Class Of 2020 Winners
Most Popular Musician (Male)
Davido
Most Popular Musician (Female)
Tiwa Savage
Most Popular Actor
Yul Edochie
Most Popular Actress
Funke Akindele
Most Popular Couple
Mercy and Ike
Most Popular Media Personality (Male)
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Most Popular Media Personality (Female)
Toke Makinwa
Most Popular Person
Bukola Saraki
Most Popular BBNaija Star
Tacha
Most Popular Comedian
Ali Baba
Most Popular African Celebrity
Juliet Ibrahim
Most Popular Foreign Celebrity Female
Cardi B
Most Popular Foreign Celebrity Male
Ronaldo
Most Popular Event
BBNaija
Most Searched Musician (Male)
Wizkid
Most Searched Musician (Female)
Tiwa Savage
Most Searched Actor
Jim Iyke
Most Searched Actress
Tonto Dike
Most Searched Media Personality
Toke Makinwa
Most Watched Video
15 Nigerian celebrities who are besties
HOT NOW
- Viral video of South African lady dancing n*ked for Nigerian men in Cape Town -South Africans react
- I started sleeping with my daughters because my wife died – Father makes shocking confession
- My 5yr old daughter burst into tears and raised up her hand when she saw a white police officer – US based Nigerian woman recounts (Video)
Discussion about this post