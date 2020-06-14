The NET Honours is a people’s choice award that puts the spotlight on people, events, and moments that have shaped the year in review.

The awards are people and data-driven, as the nominees and winners for each category are sourced by analysing audience engagement and search trends on the Netng and sister platforms – Neusroom, 234Star, and Orin.

Below is a comprehensive list of all NET Honours winners

NET Honours Class Of 2020 Winners

Most Popular Musician (Male)

Davido

Most Popular Musician (Female)

Tiwa Savage

Most Popular Actor

Yul Edochie

Most Popular Actress

Funke Akindele

Most Popular Couple

Mercy and Ike

Most Popular Media Personality (Male)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Most Popular Media Personality (Female)

Toke Makinwa

Most Popular Person

Bukola Saraki

Most Popular BBNaija Star

Tacha

Most Popular Comedian

Ali Baba

Most Popular African Celebrity

Juliet Ibrahim

Most Popular Foreign Celebrity Female

Cardi B

Most Popular Foreign Celebrity Male

Ronaldo

Most Popular Event

BBNaija

Most Searched Musician (Male)

Wizkid

Most Searched Musician (Female)

Tiwa Savage

Most Searched Actor

Jim Iyke

Most Searched Actress

Tonto Dike

Most Searched Media Personality

Toke Makinwa

Most Watched Video

15 Nigerian celebrities who are besties

