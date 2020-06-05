Davido’s first baby mama, Sophie Momodu has shared lovely photos of herself and her beautiful daughter, Imade Adeleke as they both stepped out today.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share the beautiful photo and reveal how she spent a fun day with her daughter, Imade.

Recall Imade had her fabulous 5th birthday during the lockdown and Her father, Davido was handicapped in throwing her a massive party due to the social distancing order but the indoor party was worth it.

READ ALSO: Your father and I created perfection -Sophie Momodu pens down heartfelt message on Imade’s birthday

It’s safe to say Imade’s finally had her wish of wanting to go out when Sophie decided to take her on a fun day just as said on her Instagram account.

“Funday Friday with mommy”

HOT NOW