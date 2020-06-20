Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has celebrated her mother today as she celebrates her birthday
The 42-year-old shared a picture with her mum on Instagram on Saturday and prayed for a long life for her mother.
She simple wrote:
Mummy❤️❤️❤️❤️ #manymoreyearstocome❤️ #happybirthdaymum
