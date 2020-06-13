A lady has taken to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to narrate how her best friend of 15 years allegedly committed suicide because of a man.

The lady identified as @faizah__utc said she and her bestie were caught up in a love triangle as they’d fallen in love with the same man but the man chose Faizah over her friend.

Faizah then said her best friend became obsessed with the man and this made them lose communication for over two weeks.

However, she later found out that her best friend had committed suicide.

“This girl has been my bestfriend for over 15years and unfortunately we fell in love with the same man and that man loves me not her but she was already obsessed over him so we fought and stopped talking for over 2weeks now and she committed suicide today”, she tweeted.

See her tweet below;

HOT NOW