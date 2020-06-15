Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar while celebrating her 35th birthday recounted a few experiences she has undergone as a mother on her child rearing.

Halima Abubakar spoke on the issue of breastfeeding as she stressed that it’s not easy. She requested blessings for moms as they experience a great deal to take care of their children,

She dropped a photo of her and captioned it; “My Nipples have suffered lol🤣God bless our mothers❤️❤️‼️No be small thing😅😍😍😍my blessing💯I am going to be a great mum”

Some fans on her social media page are of the view that the actress hasn’t actually given birth but she is just trying to get attention after a woman accused her of using her child’s picture as her child on social media.

