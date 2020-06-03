Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T. B. Joshua, says he will reopen the church when he receives direction from God to do so.

The Prophet was reacting to an announcement from the Federal Government regarding the reopening of churches. Worship centers have been shut in many parts of the country as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, in reaction to the relaxation of the ban on religious gatherings by the Federal Government, Joshua said in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday that the church would be open when God asks him to do so.

“Viewers, don’t forget there was a revelation three times concerning the church closing,” he said in the statement.

“Viewers, that same God we are waiting to hear from on when to reopen – when things will go back to normal – as usual. God’s time is the best. We are waiting at His feet for that time. We are tarrying for the Holy Spirit’s instruction. Pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:17).

“Meet us as usual on Emmanuel TV until we hear from God when to reopen, the same God who gave us the prophecy three times about the church closing. It is God’s work, not our work. Here, our thanks go to the authorities for understanding. Jesus is Lord!”

