Nigerian artiste, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, also known as Humble Smith is close to losing his Instagram account, which appears to have been hacked.

Humble Smith, who was popular for his Osinachi single, has been able to garner over 340k followers on the photo-sharing app but he could lose them all if actions are not taken.

This comes as the hacker, who hacked that account has gone ahead to auction the singer’s verified Instagram account to the highest bidder for the sum of $500 (180,000 Naira).

The hacker also restricted people who are below the age of 99 from viewing the singer’s profile in an attempt to avoid unwanted interactions.

See screenshots of the Hacker’s activity on Humblesmith’s account below:

