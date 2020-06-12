Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is celebrating her 35th birthday today June 12th, 2020, which also happens to be the day Nigeria is celebrating democracy.

The mother of one is a native of Kogi state who was born in Kano, attended Ideal primary school in Kano and went further to study Sociology at Bayero University, Kano.

The role interpreter began her acting career in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected. Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise.

In a statement she wrote:

Happy Birthday Halima🎉🎉🎉🎉Gods own🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂Am humbled to see today.The gift you have given me , is the highest I have gotten.Am eternally grateful 🙏🏻.

Halima welcomed her first child in April, 2020.

