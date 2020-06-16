Nigeria’s football star, Odion Jude Ighalo is 31 today. He was born on the 16th of June 1989.

Ighalo is a Nigerian professional footballer who currently plays as a striker for EPL side, Manchester United, on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of the Chinese Super League.

Prior to moving to foreign clubs, Odion Ighalo started his career at Nigerian clubs; Prime and Julius Berger before he moved to Norwegian club Lyn in 2007.

He later moved to Italian club Udinese, spending most of his tenure on two separate loan spells with Spanish club Granada.

Aside from Man Utd, another English club he once played for was Championship club Watford and he was integral in the club’s promotion to the Premier League in the 2014–15 season.

A look at his history in the National team, Ighalo made his debut for the Super Eagles in March 2015 against Uganda.

He represented the nation at the 2018 World Cup and was the highest goalscorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

Hopefully, he might return to the National team once again after he showed interest some weeks back.

Happy Birthday Ighalo.

HOT NOW