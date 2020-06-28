Following the glitz and glamour that accompanied Imade Adeleke’s first tooth loss, Nigerians have reacted in the most hilarious way as they share their first tooth loss experience on social media to juxtapose their realities to that of Davido’s daughter who comes from an affluent family.

Recall Imade took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself receiving cash gifts, flowers, and balloons from A tooth fairy whom she believes has taken the broken tooth for safekeeping.

Nigerians in reaction to Imade’s privileges as a daughter of a superstar reveal that poverty is a disease and one ought to celebrate some milestones as these.

Read some of their comments below:

Ordi Chijindu CY: The first time my tooth fell as a kid I was asked to put it under the bed so rats would take it and give me even stronger one that I can use to chew nuts But they gave this one 100k to ease her life Lord God am patiently waiting for the time you made for me

Winnie Skumpy I rem we used to tie ours with rope and stone so that when ua throwing the stone it goes with the tooth also,,,, poverty na wahala

Queen Xter Nawa ooh I remember when my first teeth broke, I told my mum she asked me to look for tiny stones n the add the broken teeth with them n throw it on the roof of our house

Linda Nne God punish poverty .. Poverty must go to hell fire.. Baby enjoy ur world.

Wish u the best in this ur season of broken teeth

