Was this really Chioma’s biggest mistake? With all the drama going on around the world, it seems like some overtly zealous fans of Nigeria’s ‘about to be wed couple’, Davido and Chioma, are still bent on deliberating, and as well, investigating what went amiss between their favourite lovebirds. For some days now, loads of rumours and yet to be verified news have circulated the internet about what has been transpiring between OBO, and chef Chi. And of course, we all know that these rumours have far from being good, right?

With much of the juicy gist coming from Stella, a lot of people have been waiting for answers from either Davido or Chioma, but the silence in both camps, is quite deafening, and yet, frustrating, as their fans are left confused and trying to pick the pieces.

After rumours that Davido welcomed a child with another babymama, news have been circulating about how Davido has been pretending to be the perfect fiance to Chioma, but unbeknownst to his fans, he has been physically abusive to her, and this is according to Stella.

We also heard that Davido may have added BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah to his long list of ‘fine girls’ he has enjoyed a nice night with in USA, but the sad part is, Kim, at that time, was dating, Tobi Bakre (a former housemate too) – We call this, the “International Runs“.

According to a fan, Chioma’s biggest mistake was having a child for Davido before he wedded her. Seeing that he already had a lot of women wanting to have a piece of him, and also, he had a couple of “known baby-mama’s” at that time already.

In his own words,

“Chioma was very stupid, she has been played by Davido. The only thing she would take out of this whole relationship, is the endorsements she is getting as a result of her cooking skills, and ties wit Davido. Her biggest mistake was to open her legs for Davido without using protection, and given birth for him, without being his legal wife”

What is your take on this?

