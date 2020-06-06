Nigerian popular political critic, Reno Omokri in a recent nugget on Saturday spoke on relationship especially ladies that see their boyfriends as money making machines.

Reno Omokri noted that ladies shouldn’t see their boyfriends as boy customers as what should connect them should be friendship and affection.

He stated people need to know this else they wouldn’t know the meaning of true love.

Reno Omokri wrote, “The word is boyfriend, not boycustomer. What should connect you two is friendship, and affection, not finances and remuneration. I teach this because if we don’t change this mindset, some people will go through life without ever knowing real love.”

