Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola is one of the few wealthy men in the country who is quite active on Social media -Over the years, the business tycoon is not just known for being wealthy but also for being a sensation on Social media.
Nigerians have reacted to recent photos of Femi Otedola with his daughter, Temi Otedola, and her boyfriend, Mr Eazi. They commended the simplicity of the moneybag as he rocked a top, combat shorts, and a pair of sandals.
Twitter influencer identified as Obong Roviel likened him to a carpenter apprentice he could ask to bring a 4×2 nails.
He wrote:
Person fit see Otedola say “Eissh bring two 4×2 and two nails come here”
