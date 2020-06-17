A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, on Tuesday, remanded a 32-year-old man, Adeyemi Adekunle, for allegedly assaulting and injuring his 18-month-old son with cigarette light.

The suspect who was arraigned in court sitting in Osun State on Tuesday June 16 on two counts bothering on assault and exploitation, was accused of beating the child with a stick and burning him with a cigarette by the Police prosecutor Abiodun Fagboyinbo.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Adeyemo told the court ;

“I have five children from five different mothers. Several pastors I consulted told me that my mother was the one bewitching me. I am a taxi driver but things have not been fine for me. The son I assaulted with sticks is the son that my fourth wife bore for me.

“When his mother got pregnant, we got separated due to the insistence of her family that she should not marry me.”

Chief Magistrate Modupe Awodele adjourned the case to July 14, after remanding Adeyemo in Ilesha Correctional Centre.

HOT NOW