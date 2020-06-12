Reality TV star Nina Ivy has cussed out a social media troll who called her husband, Mr.Tosh a spiritual husband. Some fans have found it hard to come to terms with the fact that the former BBnaija housemate has moved on with her life and they never stop coming hard at her at any slight chance.

It appears the expectant mother has found ways to counter ill remarks about her husband and her family.

Reacting to the brawl between Thelma and Tacha at the BBNaiija reunion Day 8, Nina took to Instagram to tell Thelma to call her.

The troll identified as Ujay_world responded to her comment saying: You no go rest with your spiritual husband.

Without hesitating, Nina heaped heavy curse on the troll.

She said: He (Mr Tosh) is more successful than you will ever be in your next dead life.

