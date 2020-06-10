Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi was reportedly arrested alongside his cohorts by the Interpol and Federal Bureau of Investigations FBI in Dubai.

Reacting to this news some Nigerians are of the belief that Hushpuppi would soon be released just like Mompha after the Nigerian anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) gets involved ..

Some Nigerians wrote;

Interpol will handover hushpuppi to EFCC just like they did with mompha and in no time he’ll be free again ,same old story ,different person.

Yinmu. Interpol didn’t hand mompha to EFCC. Mompha came to EFCC to avoid Interpol. Since Mompha has a case with EFCC. Interpol needs to wait till the case is over before they can prosecute him. And as you know the case is not over and will never be.

Someone also went on celebrating the arrest of these men have been arrested for their fraudulent activities which after committing they turn to social media to oppress youth who are struggling to make ends meet.





