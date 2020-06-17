Jackye Madu and her boyfriend, Lami have reportedly broken up after 6 years of dating. The reality star who repeatedly spoke about her relationship during her time in the Big Brother Naija House, called it quits over multiple episodes of cheating, weeks ago.

The reason for the breakup was never made public but some details about what really went wrong have now been uncovered.

According to LIB, “Jackye dumped her boyfriend Lami for a young tech entrepreneur he (Lami) introduced her to. The young tech entrepreneur is said to be the owner of a cryptocurrency exchange company which has a head office in Lekki, Lagos State.”

Jackye met her new boyfriend through Lami who brokered the deal that got her signed as the brand’s ambassdor. The cryptocurrency exchange company also signed other Big Brother Naija housemates including Mercy and Tacha.

Lami has also confirmed that he’s no longer in a relationship via a post he shared on his insta-story;

Jackye also, while reacting to reports where Lami praised Tacha revealed that she was single, and no longer dating lami.

It should be noted, that Lami first gave off hints of having a hard time in his relationship in a public apology he penned down to the reality show star on May 3. He admitted hurting her so much and begged her not to leave because “waking up to see her face is his dream and joy”.

He wrote then;

You’re my lover, my girlfriend, my best friend, my heart desire and everything I sure would ever want. I cherish this love and will forever be grateful to you for making me realise what true love is… my past is something I ain’t proud of, I had hurt you so much and still you stayed and love me endlessly. My queen usually this would’ve been very hard for me to do but ama do it anyway… please dont leave babe, you’re my world my everything, my fresh air, my morning water, waking up to your face forever is my dream and joy. Please stop hurting me back, dont play the games I played you, it may turn out dirty and I wont be happy seeing u my true love get hurt by another, foreal I’m a G yes but I aint ashamed to say I led you there and I will never be too big to walk myself back to the basics of when our love was the greatest, come back to me my homie, fall for me again my flower, this time I am taking exception for you, the bullet has pierced my chest and I am bleeding badly inside out as I have felt something I have never felt. Like I have done before I wanna make it right again. I promise to make life sweeter like never before and will never get caught up in the bull crap ever again, I love you. IF YOU LOVE TO LOVE PLEASE GO TO MY BABY’S PAGE AND TELL HER AM SORRY AND I LOVE HER

