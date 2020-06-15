Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the husband of late Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo, has revealed how he received the news of his wife’s death. According to him, he received the news at about 2 am June 14 and he further stated that the news has really shattered his life.
He was speaking at the funeral of Biola Okoya’s son, Deji, when he made these comments.
Listen to him in the video below;
View this post on Instagram
Ighodalo, husband of late Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo. . . He officiated at the funeral of Biola Okoya's son, Deji, this morning. . . Pastor Ituah spoke about life and how fickle it is. He said if anyone had told him that this is how today would be, he wouldn't have believed it. . . Ibidun died in Port Harcourt, Rivers state in the early hours of today June 14.
HOT NOW
- Tacha please buy new shoes for Thelma, she has just one pair -Titans dig out photos of Thelma repeating shoes
- BBNaija’s Kim Oprah accused of sleeping with Davido during her US trip last year
- Davido’s brother, Adewale’s 4-month-old-marriage to Kani having serious troubles; What his wife wrote on IG
Discussion about this post