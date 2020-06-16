the tragic death of late beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo has given testament to the fact that she was indeed a kind soul. Those who have had personal encounter as well as fans from afar can’t stop eulogizing her as she’s described as one of the most selfless humans ever.



Just as a score of notable faces have reacted to her death, Anita Okoye, the wife of singer Paul Okoye, has recounted how Ibidun Ighodalo prayed for her when she had a miscarriage.

Taking to social media, Anita Okoye revealed how much they loved each other so much that their Whatsapp messages always end with an expression of their love.

She stated this in reaction to the news of Ibidun’s passing which took place yesterday after a heart attack..

Anita Okoye shared: “Jesus…Jesus…Jesus… those were the words that I kept on saying when I heard the news.

Auntie Ibidun… I can’t stop going back to our WhatsApp messages… We always ended our conversation with “I love you so much” and the best emojis followed…

“Your smile was so genuine, your voice so sweet and sincere and you always gave the most comforting hugs.

I remember you holding my hands and praying with me after one of my miscarriages and assuring me that God is still God. Sis, you’ve left us to be with the Lord, A true angel…

“I am usually a silent crier but I wailed and sobbed at the confirmation of this news.

I pray for divine comfort upon your household, upon Pastor Ituah, upon your beautiful kids, upon your Mum and upon your entire family. I lift up the Ajayi & Ighodalo family, Lord please grant them comfort, strength and the grace to bear this huge loss.

Goodnight Angel”

