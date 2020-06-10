Nigerian-Dubai based big boy, Ray Hushpuppi has been reportedly arrested for an alleged $35 million fraud by the Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A short video clip published on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, had its caption suggesting that Hushpuppi was arrested alongside his close friend and alleged accomplice, Woodberry from their palatial home in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to reports, Hushpuppi and Mr Woodbery’s arrest was as a result of months of investigation by the FBI following a fraudulent deal that involved Hushpuppi and his crew. The caption of the video, says Hushpuppi and his crew collected the sum of $35 million for Coronavirus (COVID-19) ventilator.

The video was captioned: “See as they pack them!!! They chop COVID-19 ventilator money $35 million dollars!!! Jesus is not sleeping. FBI had to get involved!!! COVID-19 has cause wahala!”

Oh boy!!! Bye Bye to Hush Puppi 😩 pic.twitter.com/lIYkgL4BLr — She (@17_xcx) June 9, 2020

TheInfoNG obtained a report from American news outlet fox news confirmed that Hushpuppi and Mr Woodbery were arrested today, 02:00 pm Dubai time. Insiders say that Hushpuppi’s phone has been switched off since the time the arrest was made.

HOT NOW