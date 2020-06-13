Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has countered viral reports of Hushpuppi’s repatriation to Nigeria. The investigative social critic called out TheNation newspaper for allegedly spreading fake news about Hushpuppi’s extradition to Nigeria.

Taking to Instagram, Dr. Kemi wrote;

“Wellness us when a leading newspaper is Transparent. News is suppressed in Nigeria. I was the first to break this story to you and will not stop with the details.

@thenationnewspaper

STOP SPREADING #FakeNews. U couldn’t even report Abba Kyari’s death when it actually happened. HushPuppi cannot be EXTRADITED to Nigeria. He’s not a Nigerian citizen anymore.

Ramoni Igbalode is facing charges for unemployment fraud for #COVID19 related layoffs and being EXTRADITED to the US. The total N100M is not Nigerian money.

You want to extradite him so you can arrest Politicians who are in the opposition. Let’s deal with our international disgrace first and let him mention all the politicians he might have laundered money for.

@TheNationNews Stop diverting wrong info from the MSM. This paper is owned by the ruling party #OfficialAPCNg.

Tell Nigerians there are two Politicians in that party he Allegedly moved money for when they were in APC now decamped to #OfficialPDPNig.

Mompha and HushPuppi will out EVERYBODY! This is just the beginning. You LIKED the post so you can go back to your silly editors who refuse to call me a Journalist yet copying my facts.

7am Saturday June 13th 2020″.

