Nigerians have cried out en masse over the deductions made by Access Bank on accounts of their registered customers. The incessant transactions ranged from multiple deductions for Stamp Duties, unaccounted transactions but deduction of funds in accounts of the bank’s customer.

Nigerians, however, took to social media yesterday to cry out over the irregular transactions going on in their bank accounts. With many vowing to close their accounts with the bank and others brewing up to storm the bank’s branches nationwide on Monday to demand answers over the unscrupulous transactions made in their accounts.

Read some comments below:

@datgreatnigga: Nigerian government will scam you, DStv will scam you, your network provider will scam you, Nepa will scam you, police will scam you, even Access Bank will scam you join. Who did we offend for this country?

@jibbyford_: You donated 1 billion naira for Covid but you’ve made more by defrauding your customers all in the name of Stamp Duty charge.. Access bank is the Real Huspuppi, Interpol got the wrong one..

Access Bank is the new Hushpuppi. Like wtf is this. ?? pic.twitter.com/IwwOFtyFg8 — LANKY 👑 (@ThatLankyBoi) June 27, 2020

