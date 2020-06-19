Nollywood actress cum humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh in a latest statement opened up on the recent episode of her ‘Grub and Rub’ show that runs on YouTube.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that she has had her fair share of the rape experience as she claimed to have been raped once before.

She made this revelation known during a conversation with AWWAS CEO Haye Okoh on her show.

While narrating her experience, Tonto Dikeh literally wept and broke down to uncontrollable tears.

According to the mother of one, she is a rape victim but she never let it define her and get to her.

She asked took some seconds to observe a 30 seconds silence for all victims of rape who have died.

See video below;

