Political critic and author, Reno Omokri has reacted to Christians who are fond of screaming loud Amen during prayers.

According to Reno Omokri, he stated that God is looking for loud faith, not loud amen.

He wrote on Twitter, “The fastest prayer ever answered was by the woman with the issue of blood. She did not speak. She did not say amen. “she said WITHIN HERSELF, If I may but touch his garment, I shall be whole”-Matt 9:21. God is looking for loud faith, not loud amen!”

He added, ” I have never taught against loud prayers. However, I teach against pastors asking congregations to say a loud amen, because it misleads them to think the power is in the amen. Christ never said ‘your AMEN has made you whole’, He said ‘your FAITH has made you whole.”

