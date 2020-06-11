A Nigerian chef, Ayomide, has gone viral after he took to Instagram last night to declare himself a queer. Queer is an umbrella term for sexual and gender minorities who are not heterosexual or are not cisgender.

In a video posted on his page, Ayomide declared himself queer as he threw shade at popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, who he said is still denying being queer.

Ayomide shared a video of himself and another man believed to be his lover on his Instagram page and wrote

”This is real me

I’m setting Instagram on fire

I’m not bobrisky still denying being queer

This is real me

I’m queer” he wrote

Watch the video below

