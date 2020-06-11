Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has declared that she is not opting to be any man’s second choice. According to the 40 year old, she is not ready to be any man’s second choice because she is her father’s first and only daughter.

In her words;

“I’m my daddy’s first and only daugther so I ain’t about to be no man’s second choice”

The mother of one whose first marriage to former husband, Teebillz hit the rockS has revealed she’s not desperate to go into another marriage. The couple’s wedding was held on 26 April 2014 at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. On 1 January 2015, Savage and Balogun announced that they were expecting their first child together. Six months later, Savage gave birth to their son, Jamil Balogun.

