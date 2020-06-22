Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky in a recent statement has disclosed that he is under pressure from his parents to get married.

The 28-year-old bleaching expert made this known via his Instagram page.

Bobrisky went on to say that he is not ready to leave the over 10 sugar daddies in his life and he still wants to be in the game till he is 32.

He shared the above screenshot and wrote:

“My parentise waiting for yams and money from my husband family…. Me that have over 10 rich sugar daddies that doesn’t know themselves how will I do it ?”

Recall that Bobrisky abandon his crossdressing lifestyle when he attended his Father’s birthday some few days ago as he said it was out of respect for his family.

