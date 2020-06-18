Former BBNaija housemate turn reality star, Ella has put many of her fans in a state of confusion following her claims that she’s way too much to be signed by Michael Collins Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy.

This comes after a fan of hers pleaded with Don Jazzy on social media to sign Ella into his record label.

But to everyone’s surprise, Ella replied by claiming he can’t because she’s way too much to be signed by Don Jazzy.

