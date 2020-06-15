Recall that we reported that the FCTA closed down the Jabi Lake Mall on Sunday for hosting a concert and controversial artiste, Naira Marley while there was zero observation of social distancing during the event.

The reports disclosed that the mall was closed indefinitely.

Following the recent action, some Nigerians have taken to social media to ask how Naira Marley was able to fly into Abuja while the restriction of interstate movement is still on.

Well, Naira Marley seems less concern about the whole matter as he took to his Twitter handle to ask if his fans have eaten while urging them to get something to eat.

Naira Marley wrote, ”Have you eaten? If not please eat good food because you are important.”

A few hours later, he wrote, “I can drop a song now and scatter everywhere.”

