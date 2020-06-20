Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has declared that she is no longer a fan of English club, Arsenal after another defeat to Brighton following the return of Premier League this week.

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

DJ Cuppy in a statement via her Twitter handle disclosed she can’t remain in a toxic relationship as she bid goodbye to the Gunners.

She wrote, “It’s not me, it’s you.Only so much heartbreak a girl can take @Arsenal… I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship. I’m sorry.”

It’s not me, it’s you 💔 Only so much heartbreak a girl can take @Arsenal… I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/xekOV44TTW — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 20, 2020

Recall that DJ Cuppy left Chelsea for Arsenal back in 2015. Since she is no longer an Arsenal fan, she is yet to disclosed the football club she is moving to.

