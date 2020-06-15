Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, now known as Madrina is set to release new songs following her re-emergence into limelight.

Cynthia whose budding music career plummeted over the years due to contract related issues with former label boss, Jude Okoye, has got the luxury of a second chance at claiming her stake in the entertainment industry.

Madrina took to her Instagram page on Monday morning to whet the appetite of her fans as they anticipate the release of what she called a ‘fire record’

See what she wrote below

Reborn dance hall musician, Madrina has recently shared some lovely photos of herself as she takes leaps in getting back her old self.

Cynthia Morgan took to her Instagram page to share the stunning pictures which she deleted minutes later for a reason best known to her. See the photos here

