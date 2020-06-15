Nigerian dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, now known as Madrina is set to release new songs following her re-emergence into limelight.
Cynthia whose budding music career plummeted over the years due to contract related issues with former label boss, Jude Okoye, has got the luxury of a second chance at claiming her stake in the entertainment industry.
Madrina took to her Instagram page on Monday morning to whet the appetite of her fans as they anticipate the release of what she called a ‘fire record’
See what she wrote below
Reborn dance hall musician, Madrina has recently shared some lovely photos of herself as she takes leaps in getting back her old self.
Cynthia Morgan took to her Instagram page to share the stunning pictures which she deleted minutes later for a reason best known to her. See the photos here
HOT NOW
- Viral video of South African lady dancing n*ked for Nigerian men in Cape Town -South Africans react
- I started sleeping with my daughters because my wife died – Father makes shocking confession
- My 5yr old daughter burst into tears and raised up her hand when she saw a white police officer – US based Nigerian woman recounts (Video)
Discussion about this post