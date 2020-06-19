American rapper, Cardi B has revealed her utmost desire to to her fans that she really wants to come back to Nigeria.
Recall that the Queen of Bronx visited Nigeria last year for a musical concert which took place at Lagos and she widely welcomed by fans.
She revealed this while reacting to a social media post saying she was trending in Nigeria with over 118,000 tweets.
A fan had tweeted ;
“Cardi was trending in Nigeria yesterday with over 118,000 tweets.”
Reacting to the post, she replied ;
“I wanna go back sooo bad.”
See her tweet below ;
I wanna go back sooo bad . https://t.co/2Da1Nt8dcO
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 18, 2020
HOT NOW
- Simi finally opens up on why she chose to marry Adekunle Gold and not Falz
- “I hated my late mother for years…I forgave her when I turned 28”, Tonto Dikeh opens up, gives reasons (Video)
- Bestie my foot, Bobrisky is sleeping with Tonto Dikeh -Man reacts to Bobrisky’s transformation at his father’s party
Discussion about this post