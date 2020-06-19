American rapper, Cardi B has revealed her utmost desire to to her fans that she really wants to come back to Nigeria.

Recall that the Queen of Bronx visited Nigeria last year for a musical concert which took place at Lagos and she widely welcomed by fans.

She revealed this while reacting to a social media post saying she was trending in Nigeria with over 118,000 tweets.

A fan had tweeted ;

“Cardi was trending in Nigeria yesterday with over 118,000 tweets.”

Reacting to the post, she replied ;

“I wanna go back sooo bad.”

I wanna go back sooo bad . https://t.co/2Da1Nt8dcO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 18, 2020

