One of the most talented youngsters in the entertainment industry in the country, Rema in a recent statement has revealed some details about himself and his preferences in an interview with foreign media outfit, Noisey.

During the question and answer session, Rema, who is currently signed to Don Jazzy own Mavin label, was asked to pick one between Burna Boy, Wizkid and Naira Marley.

Rema responded by choosing Burna Boy.

Rema added that he connects more with the Burna Boy and that he loves his story. Rema continued that he had been listening to Burna from days back and that he loves how the singer got to deal with his battles. He said that he found it very inspiring.

He said: “I connect more with Burna. I love his story and I listen to Burna from days back. I also saw a lot that was happening around that time and seeing how he got to deal with those battles is very inspiring.”

