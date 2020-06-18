Ubi Franklin’s house has been flooded and damaged due to the heavy downpour in Lagos this morning. The music executive took to his social media page to lament as he is one of those who have been affected by the heavy downpour which resulted in a flood in Lagos State.

Ubi revealed he was alerted by his personal assistant as early as 5:30Am that his house is flooded as the roof came off and it was raining directly into one of his rooms.

Sharing the video, Ubi wrote;

At About 5:30am I heard a knock on my door and when I came out it was my PA “sir the house is flooded” everywhere was flooded.

The Roof came off, POP soaked and it was raining directly into one of the guest rooms upstairs and luckily The person sleeping in the room was not hurt.

Stay Safe Guys

I Dey here dey swim for my house

Thank God we are all safe and no one was Hurt.

