Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has revealed the secrets behind her curvy looks. The mother of one during an interview on Instagram Live revealed that she underwent surgery to get her body back in shape.

She said:

“Yes, I did surgery (liposuction) on my stomach after I had my son; so, that made me look curvier. I had the surgery here in Nigeria. I don’t have issues with anyone on earth; I do whatever I want with myself and body.

Speaking further, the thespian cum model reiterated her undying passion for acting. “I can’t quit acting at 100%. Just like my ex-mother-in-law of blessed memory, Bukky Ajayi, she acted till her very last minute. I loved her so much, I still do. Acting is a profession that you can do till it’s your memorial. I could quit but not totally, after all, I am an entertainment person. Born in the industry. I’ll be forever here. If not acting, doing all other related stuff.

Aside from that, I am a very happy and humble person, my happiness is on default. I don’t need someone to ginger my happiness; it is always there 24/7. As a human, sometimes I get upset, I get pissed, but it doesn’t last long. I don’t pretend. I am still the same girl you see on the screen, happy, cheerful, and humble.”

