Nollywood actress Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish has sent out a stern warning to men who always abuse women at any slight chance to steer clear of his wife.

His strange reaction came after a video shared by Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, showed an angry Task force worker of Ogun State assaulting an unidentified lady over a charge of N15,000.

It took the intervention of able-bodied men around to stop the man from unleashing his Kung-fu skills on the lady as he was seen trying to kick the lady.

MC Fish would not hesitate to fight back in John Wick mode should any man try this abuse on his curvaceous wife.

Quote:

“Try this one with my wife I no mind say I go sleep cell but if I no break the man head my name no be MC FISH 😡😡”

Screenshot below:

HOT NOW