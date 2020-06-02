Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who a few days alongside her husband Ned Nwoko showed off her baby bump has taken to social media to reveal she does not want to give birth to her child in a society filled with police brutality and sexual violence.

Regina made this known on Tuesday as she paid tribute to Tina Ezekwe, the 16-year-old girl shot by a policeman in Lagos and Vera Omozuwa, who was raped and killed in a church in Edo.

She wrote on Instagram “These past few days have been extremely saddening and depressing around the world .Police brutality and rape 😭 ??? ?? My heart is heavy beyond words , I don’t want to birth my child in a society like this …TINA EZEKWE and UWA OMOZOWA are the recent victims to the inhumanity! Will they be the last ? The same men that are supposed to protect us are out here killing us and raping us ?? ? It’s heartbreaking. These men in uniform have been taking lives and treating humans like animals . My heart goes out to the families of these victims and to everyone who has experienced police brutality or rape and being reminded of the experience because of what’s going on right now , You will find peace and we will get justice . We want justice for these beautiful souls , we want a better Nigeria. We want to feel safe in a country we call home . #justiceforTina #justiceforuwa”

