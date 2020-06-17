Nollywood actress, Tonto Charity Dikeh, popularly known as king Tonto has opened up on the hatred she had for her late mother.

According to the actress cum Youtuber, she only forgave her mother 8 years ago and let go of everything.

Tonto who lost her mother about 30years ago said the hatred for her late mum started after her death.

The Abuja based actress made this shocking revelation in a new episode of her YouTube series, “Grub and Rub with king Tonto”.

The episode was centred around how divorce and domestic violence affect the total wellbeing and growth of a child

According to her, she hated her mum for dying and leaving her at that tender age.

Tonto also revealed that she grew up with that resentment and hatred for her until she turned 28.

She added that she was often scared that she was going to leave her own son behind just like her mother left her.

Tonto then revealed that she got professional help when she turned 28, and was able to let go of everything.

Watch the video below (Timestamp 51′ to 53′):

