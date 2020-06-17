The Graphic designer identified as Louisa who called out veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah for using her designs without paying her has revealed that she’s been compensated.

Louisa earlier today took to her Twitter handle to call out veteran actor, Ramsey Noah and the producers of Living in Bondage: Breaking Free for using her designs without paying her.

An update from her shows that she’s been fully compensated for her input in the successful movie remake.

Louisa went on to reveal that she has been compensated and she also thanked Kate Henshaw for making sure her case was heard.

The graphic designer tweeted;

“UPDATE Twitter, I made that thread not to indict anybody but to sensitize about the issue and I am grateful that everyone was supportive to me. I didn’t have a direct contact to Ramsey or the crew that is why I used social media. You can see I even tagged the wrong handle.

My noise together with your Retweets got them to know and they have contacted me. They didn’t know but now they do and have acted accordingly. I have been compensated. I am still proud to have worked on the movie and hope for future possibilities.

Thank you so much to everyone who have helped me with this. Thank you @HenshawKate I really don’t know everyone’s handles but I am utterly grateful.”

