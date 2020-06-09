Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate her 35th birthday.

The mother of one took to her Instagram handle to drop new photos to mark the occasion and she looks lovely in them as she appreciated God for life.

Tonto Dikeh captioned a photo she uploaded, she wrote, “MERCY SAID NO… I HAVE BEEN THROUGH HELL AND BACK. I WON ALL MY BATTLE BECAUSE THE BATTLE WAS HIS(MY GOD) . . #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #MRSD #MYHAPPYISHAPPY #GEMINI”

Tonto Charity Dikeh was born on the 9th of June 1985. Aside from being an actress, she is also a singer and songwriter.

On 27 August 2000, Tonto Dikeh set up her foundation; The Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

HOT NOW