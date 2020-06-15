Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has countered the claims by Anita Joseph, over the nonexistence of rape in marriages.

If you recall, a few days ago, Anita Joseph faulted the statement made by some married women that their husbands raped them when they weren’t in the mood for sex. Anita had argued that a woman cannot claim her husband raped her if he had sex with her when she wasn’t in the mood. The actress opined that the body of a woman is the food of her husband and should be made available whenever he needs to feed on it.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday Victoria said rape in marriages exists. She said she has experienced marital rape and that it leaves so many women damaged.

“Can a husband rape? Yes a husband can rape his spouse. It depends. Let me define it. Marital rape or spousal rape is the act of sexual intercourse with ones spouse without the spouse’s consent. The lack of consent is essential here because it does not need to involve physical violence. Marital rape is a form of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Husbands can rape wife. I do not know about wife raping a husband. The most important thing is consent is needed. A lot of women constantly raped in their marriage. They are so ashamed to even talk about it. I have experienced it and I am learning about it. The trauma and the damage it causes is beyond your understanding” she said

Watch Inyama speak below,

