An obsessed female fan has taken to Social Media to profess her undying love for Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

The Nigerian lady identified as Peace Fiona on Facebook revealed how she woke up with smiles on her face after dreaming about the award-winning singer.

In her words;

“Good morning Daddy yo

I woke up with a smile on my face because I dreamt of you. I can’t believe a dream come true……I saw u in my dream last night…… awwwn that feelings are strong oooo.

You were holding my hands telling me to dream and believe ……..You told me one day we will surely meet one on one

You peck me on the cheek. awwwwwwn can’t stop blushing since I woke up…..u were even holding my hands awwwwwwn am still blushing ❤️❤️❤️”

