A fan of Davido has taken to social media to weep over the absence of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better know as Davido on social media.

A video spotted on codedblog, an Instagram blogger shows a man weeping profusely over the absence of his idol on social media. Alongside the teary video is a long note signed by the fan who pleaded that Davido should return to social media as he suffers from sleepless nights and worries over him.

Recall it’s been close to a month the singer announced that he would be staying off social media for a while to focus on himself and prepare for his next project, A Better Time. Some of his diehard fans can’t seem to handle his absence.

Watch the video below:

