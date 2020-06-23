A fan of Davido has taken to social media to weep over the absence of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better know as Davido on social media.
A video spotted on codedblog, an Instagram blogger shows a man weeping profusely over the absence of his idol on social media. Alongside the teary video is a long note signed by the fan who pleaded that Davido should return to social media as he suffers from sleepless nights and worries over him.
Recall it’s been close to a month the singer announced that he would be staying off social media for a while to focus on himself and prepare for his next project, A Better Time. Some of his diehard fans can’t seem to handle his absence.
Watch the video below:
HOT NOW
- Many people always ask if I’m half-caste -Hilda Dokubo speaks on hair, complexion
- Davido’s father reportedly calls his son to order, settles fight between him and Chioma
- Now that I’ve done my butt surgery, the next is my lips, I want it bigger -Mercy Eke reveals (Video)
Discussion about this post