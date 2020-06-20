A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom has taken to Social media to share her blessings with the world as she welcomes a set of twins barely a year after losing her daughter.
The lady Identified as Vivian took to her twitter page to share a picture of her bundle of joy as she welcomes her new babies. She revealed how she had to bury her daughter last but got a double blessing this year.
The new mother wrote:
I’m a Mother to twins. My biggest testimony yet And I doubt this can ever be topped. I’m in awe To think last year I buried my daughter & this year I gave birth to TWO beautiful healthy babies. I give all glory and thanks to God. There’s honestly nothing that God cannot do
