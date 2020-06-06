Controversial Media personal, Daddy Freeze in a recent statement has come out to dispute the claims that he is no longer a Christian.

Daddy Freeze, who’s the leader of #FreeTheSheeple movement stressed that he doesn’t have a problem with Christianity or Christ, he added that his problem is with the word ‘Jesus.’

He said, “This is junk journalism. I don’t have a problem with Christianity or ‘Christ’ as I remain a Christian preacher and teacher. I just have a problem with the word ‘Jesus’ that is only about 400 years old and is a whitewashed Europeanized version of the true saviour Ye’shua”

“ My Instagram bio even clearly states Free Nation in Christ, how did you miss out the Christ part?”

“I preach about the real saviour who is the ‘Christ’ and his Hebrew name is Yahushua/Ye’shua so where did I reject Christianity?”

A report recently surfaced on the internet, claiming that the controversial OAP, has rejected ‘Jesus’ as his personal Lord and saviour.

